 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eaglesfa_250304.jpg
Williams, Sweat, Baun head toward free agency
nbc_pft_slay_250304.jpg
Eagles reportedly will release Slay
nbc_pft_jimmyjohnsonretires_250304.jpg
Jimmy Johnson announces broadcasting retirement

Other PFT Content

NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eaglesfa_250304.jpg
Williams, Sweat, Baun head toward free agency
nbc_pft_slay_250304.jpg
Eagles reportedly will release Slay
nbc_pft_jimmyjohnsonretires_250304.jpg
Jimmy Johnson announces broadcasting retirement

Other PFT Content

NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

If Sam Darnold stays with the Vikings, 2025 will be very different than 2024

  
Published March 4, 2025 09:36 AM

The Vikings are still deciding whether they’ll keep quarterback Sam Darnold, even if they don’t plan to apply the franchise tag before 4:00 p.m. ET today. Should they stick with Darnold, or move on?

On one hand, Darnold went 14-3 last year as a starter in the regular season, and one-and-done in the playoffs. Through 17 weeks, he dramatically exceeded any reasonable expectations, making big throws in big spots and getting some big wins.

Then came Game No. 272. Vikings at Lions. Winner gets the No. 1 seed. Loser has to take the harder road in the postseason.

It was the biggest game of the regular season, and also the biggest game of Darnold’s life. As it turned out, it was too big. He got a sudden case of the yips.

Then came the playoffs. That loss wasn’t on him. The Vikings were out-coached. And many of the players (especially on offense) lacked the requisite intensity needed to advance in a win-or-go-home setting.

The things that went well before Week 18 were aided in large part by the circumstances. First-round rookie J.J. McCarthy suffered a preseason knee injury, and the Vikings shut him down for the entire season. Darnold became the unquestioned, wire-to-wire starter, with no reason to glance over his shoulder after a bad decision or a poorly-aimed throw.

This year, it will be different. McCarthy will be ready. If Darnold struggles at all, they’ll start clamoring for J.J. And the yips that didn’t show up until Week 18 could arrive a lot sooner.

Of course, this assumes McCarthy is still there. If the Vikings sign Darnold to a contract that amounts to a two-year commitment, McCarthy might try to enter the NFL’s version of the transfer portal.

The ultimate question becomes whether the Vikings are content to contend — and possibly make a quick playoff exit — with a guy who has already shown that the biggest stage is too big, or whether they want to see whether they have something special in McCarthy.

Basically, is just good enough going to be good enough?

To many on the outside, it’s a no-brainer. See what the kid can do and save the money for other positions of need. To folks on the inside whose job security hinges much more on making the playoffs than winning playoff games, there’s a very good reason to embrace the option with a higher floor.

Even if it comes with a lower ceiling.