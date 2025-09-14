 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ikem Ekwonu is expected to play for Panthers

  
Published September 14, 2025 08:08 AM

The Panthers were missing a key piece of their offensive line in their Week 1 loss to the Jaguars, but it looks like they’ll have him back in Week 2.

Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu was able to practice on a limited basis this week after missing the opener as he continued to recover from an emergency appendectomy. He was listed as questionable and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he is expected to be in the lineup against the Cardinals.

Ekwonu has started all 49 games he’s played since joining the Panthers as a 2022 first-round pick and they’ll be hoping his return helps spark an offense that underwhelmed against Jacksonville.

Defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton was ruled out with a hamstring injury and no other Panthers have injury designations for Sunday’s game.