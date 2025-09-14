Ikem Ekwonu is expected to play for Panthers

The Panthers were missing a key piece of their offensive line in their Week 1 loss to the Jaguars, but it looks like they’ll have him back in Week 2.

Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu was able to practice on a limited basis this week after missing the opener as he continued to recover from an emergency appendectomy. He was listed as questionable and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he is expected to be in the lineup against the Cardinals.

Ekwonu has started all 49 games he’s played since joining the Panthers as a 2022 first-round pick and they’ll be hoping his return helps spark an offense that underwhelmed against Jacksonville.

Defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton was ruled out with a hamstring injury and no other Panthers have injury designations for Sunday’s game.