nbc_pft_bestcbs_240530.jpg
PFT Draft: Best current CBs in the NFL
nbc_pft_jairealexander_240530.jpg
LaFleur: Alexander has been ‘great leader’
nbc_pft_kittle_240530.jpg
Kittle on track for training camp after surgery

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Ikem Ekwonu: Last year was a very humbling experience

  
Published May 30, 2024 09:46 AM

There’s been a lot said about the need for Bryce Young to play better in 2024, but he’s not the only Panthers first-round pick who needs to bounce back from the 2023 campaign.

Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu joined the club in 2022 and earned good notices for his work as the team’s starting left tackle. Ekwonu remained in that spot for the team’s 2-15 run in 2023 and he was part of a much-maligned offensive line that contributed to Young’s rough transition to the professional ranks.

Ekwonu was not the main reason for the struggles that contributed to the Panthers’ poor season, but he said this week that he doesn’t feel he did enough to help the team succeed.

“I feel like I last year, I didn’t take advantage of the resources that I had available to me. I feel like I kind of just, I guess riding the coattails of that rookie season a little bit,” Ekwonu said, via the team’s website. “I [thought] I was at a place where I, I just wasn’t. So, I wasn’t afraid this year to reach out, ask for some help, go over with the guys. I don’t want to speak on last year too much if I’m being honest, but obviously very humbling experience.”

Ekwonu said his review of last season showed “things that came up time and time again that I didn’t fix as the season went on” and that he’s been more proactive about seeking out assistance to make sure those problems don’t extend into the 2024 campaign. That is one of several changes the Panthers will be counting on to pave the way to greater success.