In battle of ugly offenses, Titans top Dolphins

  
Published September 30, 2024 10:44 PM

Some very bad offensive football was on display tonight in Miami.

The Dolphins were down to their third quarterback of the season in Tyler Huntley. The Titans lost starter Will Levis to a shoulder injury and turned to backup Mason Rudolph. None of the quarterbacks played well in the Titans’ 31-12 win.

But Rudolph was probably the best of the bunch, completing 9 of 17 passes for 85 yards but didn’t throw an interception, and that was good enough for the Titans to win. Titans running back Tony Pollard had 22 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Huntley couldn’t move the Dolphins’ offense consistently, and any hope the Dolphins had of a late comeback was extinguished when Huntley was flagged for intentional grounding in the end zone late in the fourth quarter, giving the Titans a safety.

Miami is facing major questions and looks like the worst team in the NFL without Tua Tagovailoa. It’s hard to imagine this Dolphins team going anywhere.

The Titans don’t appear to be going anywhere, either, but they earned their first win of the season tonight in a win that leaves both teams’ records at 1-3.