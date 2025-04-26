 Skip navigation
In comparison to other sports, the draft dominates

  
Published April 26, 2025 10:47 AM

Last night, the NFL announced that, on average, 13.6 million people watched the first night of the draft.

While that number falls short of the typical regular-season prime-time game, it reflects dominance in relation to other sports.

Consider just a few examples.

First, the Sunday audience for the Masters — which was one of the most compelling final days of the tournament in years — averaged 13.0 million viewers.

Second, the 2024 NBA Finals between the Celtics and Mavericks averaged 11.2 million viewers.

The recently-completed NCAA men’s basketball tournament averaged 10.3 million.

While 13.6 million is still roughly 10 percent of the Super Bowl audience, it’s more than enough to prove that a football event that involves no actual playing of football can stand out from other actual sports.

What other sport can muster anything like that for something that doesn’t involve a game? It underscores the fact that the NFL is the king of all sports in America. And it helps explain why the NFL remains hellbent on world domination.