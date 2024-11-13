In discussing Chicago’s changes, Aaron Rodgers inadvertently said some things about the changes in New York

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has kept his mouth shut regarding his true views on owner Woody Johnson’s rash decision to fire coach Robert Saleh after only five games. Beyond protesting (perhaps too much) the suggestion that Rodgers made the termination happen, Rodgers has never said whether he agreed with it, or not.

Appearing Tuesday on Pat McAfee’s show, Rodgers made some comments about the firing of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron in Chicago. The things Rodgers said, whether he intended it or not, apply to the firing of Saleh in New York.

“Unfortunately, that’s the nature of our league now, right?” Rodgers said. “It’s coaches and play-callers on both sides of the ball aren’t making it through the season. . . . There’s just not a lot of patience anymore in the league. It’s, you know, ‘Get this guy out of here.’ Unfortunately what happens — and I really mean this — is a lot of it is ‘rinse and repeat’ under the guise of brand-new scheme, brand-new approach. And that’s the way the league is going too often. There’s not the patience to go, ‘I believe in X. This person, this scheme, this coordinator, this player. And we’re gonna weather these storms because it’s gonna make us a mentally tough group or a mentally tough person. And we’re gonna get behind these people and this is — I don’t care what you have to say outside the building — this is what we’re gonna do.”

Hmm. Umm. Well. OK.

“The consensus for all fans is, ‘If we’re not winning now, then everybody needs to get the hell out,’” Rodgers said. “And, listen, there are places, I’m sure, that are broken. Locker rooms that may not be sticking together or staffs that need a shakeup from time to time. But I would continue to preach patience for players and coaches.

“But you know what it starts with? Ownership. Ownership has to come out and make strong statements. ‘This is the plan, this is what we’re doing. We’re gonna trust the process or trust the guys that are in place.’ Unless there’s a major problem, an issue, an arrest, or something that throws a wrench in the plans.”

Rodgers added that he thinks opinions from “the social-media world” and “the incredible experts out there talking about football actually impacts decision-making at billion-dollar organizations.”

Fine, Aaron. Give us your opinion, then. What was it in New York? Were you preaching patience when Saleh was fired? Or was there a “major problem” or “major issue” that threw a wrench in the plans?

Rodgers has never been pressed on that point by the rough-and-tumble New York media, which apparently reserves its venom only for those who dare to question whether they’ve earned their reputation.

Tomorrow, they’ll get their chance to ask Rodgers whether what he said on McAfee’s show about Chicago applies to New York. And, more specifically, whether Rodgers would have preached patience with Saleh or whether he believes there was a major problem or issue that was throwing a wrench in the plans.

Folks, he has put the ball on the tee for you. Come his Wednesday media availability, will you give it a whack — or will you chase me around with a nine-iron because I’ve dared to point out that you might not be willing to swing?