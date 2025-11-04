In explaining Jaelan Phillips trade, Howie Roseman cites “freakability”

As linebacker Jihaad Campbell said when he fell to the Eagles in round one of the draft, “The richer just got rich.”

The richer believe they got even more rich with the trade for linebacker Jaelan Phillips with the Dolphins.

In explaining the move to reporters during a Tuesday press conference, G.M. Howie Roseman said Phillips has “freakability.”

“For us, where we are as a team, what we believe is important to win a world championship and ot being a great team, it wasn’t a hard to trade to make,” Roseman said as to the former Miami first-round pick, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com.

Roseman confirmed that he spoke to defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who ran the Dolphins’ defense in 2023. Phillips had 6.5 sacks in eight games before suffering a torn Achilles tendon during Fangio’s lone season in South Florida.

The Eagles rely on a potent pass-rush rotation. They left Milton Williams and Josh Sweat to free agency after the Super Bowl win. Phillips improves that aspect of a team that was already in the window to win another one without him.