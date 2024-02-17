Injured Florida State QB Jordan Travis making progress in rehab ahead of Combine

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis, who suffered a season-ending broken leg three months ago, is one of the players invited to the Scouting Combine. He won’t be ready to work out, but he is making progress in his rehab.

Travis posted video of his rehab on social media and showed himself working out without a boot or any other type of protective device on his injured leg. He isn’t running yet, but he has indicated he thinks he’ll be good to go for rookie minicamps in May.

Travis was having an excellent season and on the verge of leading Florida State to the College Football Playoff before he suffered the injury. He finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting despite missing both Florida State’s regular-season finale and the ACC Championship Game, but Florida State was snubbed from the playoff.

Travis is not considered an elite draft prospect, but he’s hoping to impress teams at Combine interviews and medical exams and hear his name called at some point during the 2024 draft.