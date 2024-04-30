Inside the Christian Barmore deal

Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore has a new contract. We have the details regarding the new contract.

Here they are, per a source with knowledge of the terms:

1. Signing bonus: $18 million, $6 million of which is deferred to March 31, 2025.

2. 2024 base salary: $1.822 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2025 base salary: $10 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2025 offseason workout bonus: $225,000.

5. 2025 per-game active roster bonus: $1.275 million total.

6. 2026 base salary: $12 million, $2 million of which is fully guaranteed at signing and $10 million of which becomes fully guaranteed on third day of league year in 2026.

7. 2026 offseason workout bonus: $225,000.

8. 2026 per-game active roster bonus: $1.275 million total.

9. 2027 base salary: $18 million.

10. 2027 offseason workout bonus: $300,000.

11. 2027 per-game active roster bonus: $1.7 million total.

12. 2028 base salary: $18 million.

13. 2028 offseason workout bonus: $300,000.

14. 2028 per-game active roster bonus: $1.7 million total.

The deal has $2 million in incentives available from 2025 through 2028. He gets $500,000 for 55 percent playing time and 10 sacks, and another $500,000 for 55 percent playing time and 12 sacks. He also gets $500,000 for making the Pro Bowl and another $500,000 for making first or second-team All-Pro.

The full guarantee at signing is $31.822 million. By 2026, it’s $41.822 million.

The new-money average on the four-year, $84 million extension is $21 million. In all, it’s a five-year deal from signing with an average of $17.164 million.

The deal has high per-game roster bonuses, highest in the league for a defensive tackle. It’s $75,000 per game in 2025 and 2026, and $100,000 per game in 2028 and 2029.

The cash flow is $19.822 million in 2024, $11.5 million in 2025, $13.5 million in 2026, $20 million in 2027, and $20 million in 2028.

The upside won’t be easy to reach; his career high in sacks is 8.5, and he has no Pro Bowl appearances or first- or second-team All Pro nods.