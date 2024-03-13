Inside the Christian Wilkins deal

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins will jump from the Dolphins to the Raiders. The full, accurate details are in.

Here they are, per a source with knowledge of the terms of the deal.

1. Signing bonus: $24 million.

2. 2024 base salary: $5 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

3. 2024 per-game active roster bonus: Up to $408,000.

4. 2024 offseason workout bonus: $92,000.

4. 2025 offseason roster bonus: $20.5 million, fully guaranteed at signing. The bonus is due on the fifth day of the 2025 league year.

5. 2025 base salary: $8 million, fully guaranteed.

6. 2025 per-game active roster bonus: Up to $408,000.

7. 2025 offseason workout bonus: $92,000.

8. 2026 base salary: $27.25 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed on the third day of 2025 league year.

9. 2026 per-game active roster bonus: Up to $408,000.

10. 2026 offseason workout bonus: $92,000.

11. 2027 base salary: $23.25 million.

12. 2027 per-game active roster bonus: Up to $408,000.

13. 2027 offseason workout bonus: $92,000.

It’s a four-year, $110 million deal with $57.5 million fully guaranteed at signing. As a practical matter, $84.75 million is fully guaranteed, since the 2026 guarantees vest on the 3rd day of the 2025 league year.

The contract has an average per year of $27.5 million, $3 million more than the group of defensive tackles creeping toward the Aaron Donald/Chris Jones market-topping range of $31.6 to $31.7 million per year.