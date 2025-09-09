 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bellichickpatsbeef_250909.jpg
Florio: Belichick ‘acts like 5-year-old’ with ban
nbc_pft_speedycwilliams_250909.jpg
Williams’ speed will be a ‘weapon’ for Johnson
nbc_pft_wk1winners_250909.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 1 winners

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 08 Preseason Commanders at Patriots
Patriots to waive CB D.J. James
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bellichickpatsbeef_250909.jpg
Florio: Belichick ‘acts like 5-year-old’ with ban
nbc_pft_speedycwilliams_250909.jpg
Williams’ speed will be a ‘weapon’ for Johnson
nbc_pft_wk1winners_250909.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 1 winners

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 08 Preseason Commanders at Patriots
Patriots to waive CB D.J. James
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Inside the Colton McKivitiz deal

  
Published September 9, 2025 02:22 PM

Colton McKivitz may have been smiling in the pictured attached to this item for multiple reasons. One was this — the night before the season-opening game against the Seahawks, he agreed to terms on a new deal with the 49ers.

The 2020 fifth-round pick from West Virginia approached what would have been a contract year with a new contract. We’ve obtained the details, from a source with knowledge of the terms.

Here they are:

1. Signing bonus: $6.8 million.

2. 2025 base salary: $1.17 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2025 per-game active roster bonus: $510,000 total, fully guaranteed (but must be earned).

4. 2026 option bonus: $8.185 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2026 workout bonus: $150,000, fully guaranteed (but must be earned).

6. 2026 base salary: $1.215 million, fully guaranteed.

7. 2026 per-game active roster bonus: $680,000 total, fully guaranteed (but must be earned).

8. 2027 option bonus: $12.67 million, $8.29 million of which is guaranteed for injury. Of that amount, $6.29 million becomes fully guaranteed on April 1, 2026. Another $2 million becomes fully guaranteed on April 1, 2027.

9. 2027 workout bonus: $150,000.

10. 2027 base salary: $1.5 million.

11. 2027 per-game active roster bonus: $680,000 total.

12. 2028 option bonus: $6.8 million.

13. 2028 workout bonus: $150,000.

14. 2028 base salary: $7.36 million.

15. 2028 per-game active roster bonus: $680,000 total.

It’s a three-year, $45 million extension. $27 million is guaranteed for injury; $25 million vests by April 1, 2026.

McKivitz, 29, became a full-time starter in 2023. He has 63 regular-season appearances, and 40 starts.