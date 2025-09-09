Inside the Colton McKivitiz deal

Colton McKivitz may have been smiling in the pictured attached to this item for multiple reasons. One was this — the night before the season-opening game against the Seahawks, he agreed to terms on a new deal with the 49ers.

The 2020 fifth-round pick from West Virginia approached what would have been a contract year with a new contract. We’ve obtained the details, from a source with knowledge of the terms.

Here they are:

1. Signing bonus: $6.8 million.

2. 2025 base salary: $1.17 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2025 per-game active roster bonus: $510,000 total, fully guaranteed (but must be earned).

4. 2026 option bonus: $8.185 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2026 workout bonus: $150,000, fully guaranteed (but must be earned).

6. 2026 base salary: $1.215 million, fully guaranteed.

7. 2026 per-game active roster bonus: $680,000 total, fully guaranteed (but must be earned).

8. 2027 option bonus: $12.67 million, $8.29 million of which is guaranteed for injury. Of that amount, $6.29 million becomes fully guaranteed on April 1, 2026. Another $2 million becomes fully guaranteed on April 1, 2027.

9. 2027 workout bonus: $150,000.

10. 2027 base salary: $1.5 million.

11. 2027 per-game active roster bonus: $680,000 total.

12. 2028 option bonus: $6.8 million.

13. 2028 workout bonus: $150,000.

14. 2028 base salary: $7.36 million.

15. 2028 per-game active roster bonus: $680,000 total.

It’s a three-year, $45 million extension. $27 million is guaranteed for injury; $25 million vests by April 1, 2026.

McKivitz, 29, became a full-time starter in 2023. He has 63 regular-season appearances, and 40 starts.