Bowling Green v Notre Dame
No. 9 Notre Dame breezes through Bowling Green defense as if it has seen it before
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Inside the Daniel Jones deal

  
Published March 8, 2023 06:47 AM
March 8, 2023 08:38 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down Daniel Jones’ reported four-year, $160 million deal with the Giants and how that limits Saquon Barkley’s options.

As usual we’ve gotten a look at the details of the Daniel Jones contract.

As usual, here they are.

1. Signing bonus: $36 million.

2. 2023 base salary: $9.5 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2023 workout bonus: $500,000, fully guaranteed.

4. 2024 base salary: $35.5 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2024 workout bonus: $500,000, fully guaranteed.

6. 2025 base salary: $30 million, $23 million of which is guaranteed for injury at signing and $12 million of which converts to full guarantee at the start of the 2025 league year.

7. 2025 workout bonus: $500,000.

8. 2026 offseason roster bonus: $1 million, due at start of league year.

9. 2026 base salary: $46 million, non guaranteed.

10. 2026 workout bonus: $500,000.

The deal has a base value of $160 million over four years, with a caveat mentioned below. The deal has $82 million fully guaranteed at signing, and a practical guarantee of $94 million.

The contract also includes $70 million in available incentives, with a maximum payout of $35 million.

Jones will earn $1 million in incentives and a $1 million escalator in each year for being a top-15 quarterback. He can earn another $1.5 million in incentives and a $1.5 million escalator in each year for being a top-10 quarterback. He can earn another $1.5 million of incentives and a $1.5 million escalator in each year for being a top-five quarterback. That’s $4 million in incentives and $4 million in escalators if he’s a top-five quarterback in any given season.

He also has playoff incentives that add up to $5 million in incentives and $5 million in escalators.

As it was explained to PFT, if Jones performs in 2023 as he did in 2022, he will earn another $1.75 million in 2023 incentives and another $1.75 million in 2024 escalators. At that same level over the life of the contract, he’ll earn $12.25 million of the available $35 million, pushing the total value to $172.25 million -- an annual average of $43.06 million.

That said, it’s basically a three-year, $112.5 million contract, given that the $47.5 million due in 2026 is not guaranteed. That’s an average of $37.5 million.

The Giants also could escape the deal after two years, with $82 million paid.

UPDATE 12:36 p.m. ET: A prior version of this article indicated that the $12 million in full guarantees for 2025 vested in 2024. It actually vests in 2025. We apologize for the error.