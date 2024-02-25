Inside the Demarcus Robinson deal

It’s #ContractDetailSZN.

You know the drill by now. We get the specific on the contracts that are done, and share them here.

First up, the one-year contract signed by receiver Demarcus Robinson to remain with the Rams.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the deal includes a base package of $4 million and $1 million in incentives.

He gets a $1.5 million signing bonus, to be paid by the end of April.

Robinson can earn another $1 million in incentives.

If he participates in 35 percent of the offensive snaps, he gets $166,666.67. If her participates in 45 percent of the offensive snaps, the amount increases to $333,333.33. If he participates in 50 percent of the offensive snaps, the amount moves to $500,00.

If the team improves its league ranking in total net offensive yards or the Rams get to the playoffs, Robinson gets another payment tied to playing percentage. For 40 percent of the snaps, he gets $166,666.67. For 50 percent of the snaps, he gets $333,333.34. If he participates in 60 percent of the snaps, he gets $500,000.

To get to $5 million, the Rams must either improve their league ranking in offensive yards or make the playoffs — and Robinson must participate in at least 60 percent of the offensive snaps.

In his first year with the Rams, Robinson caught 26 passes for 371 yards and four touchdowns. In 16 games, he participated in 36 percent of the snaps.