Inside the Derek Stingley Jr. deal

The Texans moved quickly to extend the contract of cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., providing a clear example to all other teams (including the other team in Texas) regarding how things should be done.

We’ve gotten our hands on the full details. Here they are, per a source with knowledge of the terms:

1. Signing bonus: $25 million.

2. 2025 base salary: $1.431 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2026 base salary: $21.595 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2026 per-game roster bonus: $500,000.

5. 2027 base salary: $20 million, guaranteed for injury at signing, and fully guaranteed by March 2026.

6. 2027 per-game roster bonus: $500,000.

7. 2028 base salary: $21 million, guaranteed for injury at signing, and fully guaranteed by March 2027.

8. 2028 per-game roster bonus: $500,000.

9. 2029 offseason roster bonus: $1 million.

10. 2029 base salaey: $21 million.

11. 2029 per-game roster bonus: $500,000.

The new-money average is $30 million per year on the three new years, and it’s a five-year, $113 million with an average of $22.6 million from signing.

The total guarantee is $89 million, with $48 million fully guaranteed at signing, $68 million fully guaranteed by 2026, and the $89 million vesting by 2027.