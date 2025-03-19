Inside the Derek Stingley Jr. deal

The Texans moved quickly to extend the contract of cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., providing a clear example to all other teams (including the other team in Texas) regarding how things should be done.
We’ve gotten our hands on the full details. Here they are, per a source with knowledge of the terms:
1. Signing bonus: $25 million.
2. 2025 base salary: $1.431 million, fully guaranteed.
3. 2026 base salary: $21.595 million, fully guaranteed.
4. 2026 per-game roster bonus: $500,000.
5. 2027 base salary: $20 million, guaranteed for injury at signing, and fully guaranteed by March 2026.
6. 2027 per-game roster bonus: $500,000.
7. 2028 base salary: $21 million, guaranteed for injury at signing, and fully guaranteed by March 2027.
8. 2028 per-game roster bonus: $500,000.
9. 2029 offseason roster bonus: $1 million.
10. 2029 base salaey: $21 million.
11. 2029 per-game roster bonus: $500,000.
The new-money average is $30 million per year on the three new years, and it’s a five-year, $113 million with an average of $22.6 million from signing.
The total guarantee is $89 million, with $48 million fully guaranteed at signing, $68 million fully guaranteed by 2026, and the $89 million vesting by 2027.