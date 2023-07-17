Inside the Evan Engram deal

On Sunday, the Jaguars and franchise-tagged tight end Evan Engram worked out a three-year deal to replace his one-year tender. On Monday, we got a look at the terms.

And now you will, too.

Here are the full details, per a source with knowledge of the contract.

1. Signing bonus: $12.5 million.

2. 2023 base salary: $2 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2023 per-game roster bonuses: $500,000 total.

4. 2024 option bonus: $7.5 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

5. 2024 offseason workout bonus: $500,000.

6. 2024 base salary: $2 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

7. 2024 per-game roster bonuses: $500,000 total.

8. 2025 offseason workout bonus: $500,000.

9. 2025 base salary: $14.75 million, $1.5 million of which becomes fully guaranteed in 2025.

10. 2025 per-game roster bonuses: $500,000 total.

The deal also includes $250,000 per year in available incentives.

The three-year contract has $24 million fully-guaranteed at signing. He previously was due to make $11.345 million fully-guaranteed under the tag. He would have made $13.614 million under the tag in 2024.

His guarantee at signing trails the two tags by $959,000. If he earns the per-game roster bonuses and the 2024 workout bonus, his two-year cash flow will exceed the two tags by $541,000.

The Jaguars essentially hold an option for the third year, at a total payout of $15.75 million.

It gives Engram enhanced security, giving him two years of the tag but also giving the Jaguars a vehicle for keeping him around for 2025, if they want.