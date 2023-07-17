 Skip navigation
Top News

SKI-CAN-WORLD
Lake Louise’s three-decade run on Alpine skiing World Cup snapped
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
2023 Philadelphia Eagles Fantasy Preview
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
Tennis: French Open
Hsieh Su-Wei and Barbora Strycova win second women’s doubles title together at Wimbledon

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lftheopen_rorywalkandtalk_230717.jpg
Mcllroy ‘carefree’ heading into The Open
nbc_mgp_spain_top5_230717.jpg
Top 5 MotoGP Moments: Spanish Grand Prix
nbc_mgp_argentina_top5_230717.jpg
Top 5 MotoGP Moments: Argentine Grand Prix

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Inside the Evan Engram deal

  Mike Florio,
  Mike Florio
  
Published July 17, 2023 12:09 PM

On Sunday, the Jaguars and franchise-tagged tight end Evan Engram worked out a three-year deal to replace his one-year tender. On Monday, we got a look at the terms.

And now you will, too.

Here are the full details, per a source with knowledge of the contract.

1. Signing bonus: $12.5 million.

2. 2023 base salary: $2 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2023 per-game roster bonuses: $500,000 total.

4. 2024 option bonus: $7.5 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

5. 2024 offseason workout bonus: $500,000.

6. 2024 base salary: $2 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

7. 2024 per-game roster bonuses: $500,000 total.

8. 2025 offseason workout bonus: $500,000.

9. 2025 base salary: $14.75 million, $1.5 million of which becomes fully guaranteed in 2025.

10. 2025 per-game roster bonuses: $500,000 total.

The deal also includes $250,000 per year in available incentives.

The three-year contract has $24 million fully-guaranteed at signing. He previously was due to make $11.345 million fully-guaranteed under the tag. He would have made $13.614 million under the tag in 2024.

His guarantee at signing trails the two tags by $959,000. If he earns the per-game roster bonuses and the 2024 workout bonus, his two-year cash flow will exceed the two tags by $541,000.

The Jaguars essentially hold an option for the third year, at a total payout of $15.75 million.

It gives Engram enhanced security, giving him two years of the tag but also giving the Jaguars a vehicle for keeping him around for 2025, if they want.