Inside the Ezra Cleveland deal

The Jaguars are keeping guard Ezra Cleveland around. It’s a three-year deal.
Initial reports indicated it has a value of $28.5 million, with $14.5 million guaranteed. Shockingly, the real numbers are lower.
Here are the full details, per a source with knowledge of the terms:
1. Signing bonus: $7 million.
2. 2024 base salary: $1.25 million, fully guaranteed at signing.
3. 2024 offseason workout bonus: $500,000.
4. 2024 per-game active roster bonus: $500,000 total.
5. 2025 option bonus: $4 million, fully guaranteed at signing.
6. 2025 base salary: $2 million, fully guaranteed at signing.
7. 2025 offseason workout bonus: $500,000.
8. 2025 per-game active roster bonus: $500,000 total.
9. 2026 base salary: $6.75 million.
10. 2026 offseason workout bonus: $500,000.
11. 2026 per-game active roster bonus: $500,000 total.
The deal also includes $1 million in incentives for 2024, $1 million in incentives for 2025, and $1.5 million in incentives for 2026.
For 2024 and 2025, he gets $250,000 for 80-percent playing time or $500,000 for 80-percent playing time and a playoff berth or $500,000 for 90-percent playing time or $1 million for 90-percent playing time and a playoff berth.
For 2026, he gets $375,000 for 80-percent playing time or $750,000 for 80-percent playing time and a playoff berth or $750,000 for 90-percent playing time or $1.5 million for 90-percent playing time and a playoff berth.
Tha base value of the deal is $24 million, not $28.5 million. The deal includes $14.25 million fully-guaranteed at signing.
The maximum value of the deal is $27.5 million, if all incentives are earned.