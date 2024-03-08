Inside the Ezra Cleveland deal

The Jaguars are keeping guard Ezra Cleveland around. It’s a three-year deal.

Initial reports indicated it has a value of $28.5 million, with $14.5 million guaranteed. Shockingly, the real numbers are lower.

Here are the full details, per a source with knowledge of the terms:

1. Signing bonus: $7 million.

2. 2024 base salary: $1.25 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

3. 2024 offseason workout bonus: $500,000.

4. 2024 per-game active roster bonus: $500,000 total.

5. 2025 option bonus: $4 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

6. 2025 base salary: $2 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

7. 2025 offseason workout bonus: $500,000.

8. 2025 per-game active roster bonus: $500,000 total.

9. 2026 base salary: $6.75 million.

10. 2026 offseason workout bonus: $500,000.

11. 2026 per-game active roster bonus: $500,000 total.

The deal also includes $1 million in incentives for 2024, $1 million in incentives for 2025, and $1.5 million in incentives for 2026.

For 2024 and 2025, he gets $250,000 for 80-percent playing time or $500,000 for 80-percent playing time and a playoff berth or $500,000 for 90-percent playing time or $1 million for 90-percent playing time and a playoff berth.

For 2026, he gets $375,000 for 80-percent playing time or $750,000 for 80-percent playing time and a playoff berth or $750,000 for 90-percent playing time or $1.5 million for 90-percent playing time and a playoff berth.

Tha base value of the deal is $24 million, not $28.5 million. The deal includes $14.25 million fully-guaranteed at signing.

The maximum value of the deal is $27.5 million, if all incentives are earned.