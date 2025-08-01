 Skip navigation
Inside the Jake Ferguson deal

  
Published August 1, 2025 01:25 PM

The Cowboys recently got a deal done. While it’s not the one that’s the most pressing, it was better than nothing.

Tight end Jake Ferguson inked a four-year extension. We’ve gotten the terms.

Here there are, per a source with knowledge of the deal:

1. Signing bonus: $12 million.

2. 2025 base salary: $1.406 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2026 base salary: $7.25 million, with a $500,000 workout de-escalator, fully guaranteed.

4. 2026 per-game roster bonus: $750,000 total, fully guaranteed at signing (but must be earned).

5. 2027 base salary: $6.25 million, with a $500,000 workout de-escalator, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed in March 2027.

6. 2027 per-game roster bonus: $750,000, guaranteed for injury at signing, and fully guaranteed in March 2027 (but must be earned).

7. 2028 option bonus: $9.75 million.

8. 2028 base salary: $2.0 million, with a $500,000 salary de-escalator. (Of the amount, $1.594 million is guaranteed for injury.)

9. 2028 per-game roster bonus: $750,000 total.

10. 2029 option bonus: $9.75 million.

11. 2029 base salary: $2.0 million, with a $500,000 salary de-escalator.

12. 2029 per-game roster bonus: $750,000 total.

The option bonuses have an exercise window from the first day of the league year to the first day of the regular season.

The deal includes a $250,000 escalator for 2027 through 2029 that is triggered by the Ferguson catching 85 passes and the team making the playoffs in the prior season. There’s another $250,000 escalator for 2027 through 2029, triggered by 850 or more receiving yards and the team making the playoffs.

The deal also includes a $250,000 incentive for 2029 based on 85 catches and the team making the playoffs. It has a separate $250,000 incentive for 2029, based on 850 receiving yards and the team making the playoffs.

The four-year extension has a total value of $50 million, with a new-money average of $12.5 million per year. From signing, it’s a five-year, $10.681 million contract.

The deal includes $21.406 million fully guaranteed at signing. The third year — at $7 million — vests in 2027.

Ferguson is tied for seventh in new-money APY with Bears tight end Cole Kmet.