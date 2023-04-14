 Skip navigation
Inside the Jeffery Simmons deal

  
Published April 14, 2023 05:04 PM
Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons finally has gotten his second contract. We’ve finally gotten our hands on the details of the deal.

Here are the terms of the contract, per a source with knowledge of the deal.

1. Signing bonus: $24 million.

2. 2023 base salary: $1.33 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2023 per-game roster bonus: $14,700 per game, up to $250,000.

4. 2024 base salary: $16.5 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2024 per-game roster bonus $29,411 per game, up to $500,000.

6. 2025 base salary: $17.5 million, $6 million of which is fully guaranteed at signing. The remainder becomes fully guaranteed in March 2025.

7. 2025 per-game roster bonus $29,411 per game, up to $500,000.

8. 2026 base salary: $20.173 million.

9. 2026 per-game roster bonus $29,411 per game, up to $500,000.

10. 2027 base salary: $23 million.

11. 2027 per-game roster bonus $29,411 per game, up to $500,000.

The four-year extension (five-year contract) includes $47.8 million fully guaranteed at signing. It has a total value of $104.753 million, an average of $20.9 million at signing.

Given the money he was due to make in 2023 ($11.385 million, when including the 17th game check), the deal has a new-money average of $23.342 million.

It makes Simmons the second highest-paid defensive tackle in terms of new money, behind only Aaron Donald of the Rams, who is making $31.667 million.