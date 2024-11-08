Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel officially questionable

The 49ers are expected to activate running back Christian McCaffrey from injured reserve Saturday, allowing him to make his 2024 debut Sunday.

Officially, though, McCaffrey is questionable to play against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

“We’ll take him off IR tomorrow, and then he’ll be good to go unless something crazy happens on this plane ride. He should be good to go tomorrow once he gets off IR,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel (rib/oblique) also is questionable, but he, too, is expected to play.

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings (hip) has no injury designation and will return after missing the past two games.

The 49ers, though, do have concern about the availability of edge rusher Nick Bosa, who injured his hip in Wednesday’s practice. He was limited in practice all week.

“I am [concerned] to a degree,” Shanahan said. “He wasn’t able to do a lot. He definitely was extremely limited. Hoping he’ll be all right, but we’ll see on Sunday.”

The 49ers ruled out wide receiver Chris Conley (hamstring), defensive tackle Kevin Givens (groin), defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (personal). Ward is away from the team after his 1-year-old daughter, Amani Joi, died last week.

Center Jon Feliciano (knee) and safety Malik Mustapha (calf) are questionable.