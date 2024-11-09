 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bengals-Ravens racks up 13.63 million on Amazon Prime

  
Published November 8, 2024 07:17 PM

Last night’s renewal of the most compelling current rivalry in football delivered for Amazon Prime.

Bengals-Ravens averaged 13.63 million viewers, a 42-percent increase over last year’s Week 10 Thursday night game (Panthers-Bears) and a 100-percent increase over 2022’s Falcons-Panthers game in Week 10.

The streaming number beats the Week 8 Monday night game on ABC/ESPN/ESPN2 between the Giants and Steelers, which registered only 13.4 million viewers. Of course, that game was competing with a World Series contest between the Dodgers and Yankees, which attracted 13.6 million viewers.

It was Amazon Prime’s third most-watched game of the year. The package is currently averaging 13.08 million for 2024.