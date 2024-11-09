Bengals-Ravens racks up 13.63 million on Amazon Prime

Last night’s renewal of the most compelling current rivalry in football delivered for Amazon Prime.

Bengals-Ravens averaged 13.63 million viewers, a 42-percent increase over last year’s Week 10 Thursday night game (Panthers-Bears) and a 100-percent increase over 2022’s Falcons-Panthers game in Week 10.

The streaming number beats the Week 8 Monday night game on ABC/ESPN/ESPN2 between the Giants and Steelers, which registered only 13.4 million viewers. Of course, that game was competing with a World Series contest between the Dodgers and Yankees, which attracted 13.6 million viewers.

It was Amazon Prime’s third most-watched game of the year. The package is currently averaging 13.08 million for 2024.