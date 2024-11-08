Tyreek Hill misses practice on Friday due to wrist injury

The Dolphins desperately need a win. Whether they’ll have receiver Tyreek Hill on Monday night at the Rams remains to be seen.

Hill missed practice on Friday with a wrist injury, via Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald. Hill did not appear on Thursday’s initial injury report of the week.

Hill had been dealing with a foot injury in recent weeks.

The five-time first-team All-Pro — a Pro Bowler every year of his career — has only 446 receiving yards this season. His reduced production traces to the broader struggles of the offense, which has created an inability to get him the ball.

They can’t get him the ball if he’s injured. We’ll see if the wrist issue impacts his availability for Monday night’s visit to the Rams.