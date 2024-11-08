Watch Now
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss Browns GM Andrew Berry's latest comments regarding Deshaun Watson and break down how the quarterback's off-the-field troubles continue to negatively impact the franchise.

Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison react to DJ Moore's comments after leaving the field mid-play vs. the Cardinals, questioning if the situation is a sign of frustration from the receiver and the Bears as a team.
What Chase’s contract situation means for future
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss Ja'Marr Chase's future with the Cincinnati Bengals, breaking down how the star receiver's contract outlook will impact the franchise down the road.
Bengals vs. Ravens ends in chaos on Thursday night
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison explain why Ja’Marr Chase should have been targeted on the Bengals' game-deciding 2-point conversion vs. the Ravens, recapping the end of a wild game in Baltimore.
Does Burrow need to change temperament with refs?
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison react to the no-call on Joe Burrow to end the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens game on Thursday night, explaining why the star quarterback is "too nice" with officials.
NFL Week 10 preview: Titans vs. Chargers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio explain how Jim Harbaugh's consistent approach could help lead the Chargers to a much-needed win over the Titans in Week 10.
NFL Week 10 preview: Steelers vs. Commanders
Chris Simms and Mike Florio expect Steelers-Commanders to be among the best Week 10 matchups, where Pittsburgh could be primed for an upset win over Jayden Daniels & Co.
NFL Week 10 preview: 49ers vs. Buccaneers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio think the Buccaneers could be in for "tough sledding" against a "rejuvenated" 49ers team fresh off their bye week in Week 10.
NFL Week 10 preview: Falcons vs. Saints
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look ahead to the rivalry showdown between the rising Atlanta Falcons and a depleted New Orleans Saints team, where they're both "jumping on the Falcons bandwagon", as Florio put it.
Chargers, Vikings lead NFL Week 10 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down their picks for NFL Week 10, including the Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons and more.
NFL Week 10 preview: Dolphins vs. Rams
Chris Simms likes the Rams to edge the Dolphins on Monday Night Football, but Mike Florio thinks the pressure on Mike McDaniel will be enough to inspire Miami to victory in Los Angeles.
NFL Week 10 preview: Lions vs. Texans
With "major concerns" surrounding the Texans' offense, Chris Simms and Mike Florio believe the Lions are primed for success going into their Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 10.