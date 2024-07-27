Inside the Jordan Love deal

There are now three highest-paid players in league history. Packers quarterback Jordan Love is one of them.

The four-year deal has a new-money average of $55 million per year. We’ve gotten our hands on the full five-year contract.

Here’s the full breakdown:

1. Signing bonus: $75 million, with $25 million paid within 10 days, $25 million paid by October 4, 2024, and $25 million paid by December 27, 2024.

2. 2024 base salary: $3.5 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2025 workout bonus: $500,000.

4. 2025 base salary: $11.9 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2025 per-game roster bonus: $600,000 total.

6. 2026 workout bonus: $500,000.

7. 2026 base salary: $49.9 million, guaranteed for injury at signing; of that amount, $10.4 million is fully guaranteed at signing and $39.5 million becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2025 league year. ($39.5 million will convert to an option bonus in 2026.)

8. 2026 per-game roster bonus: $600,000 total.

9. 2027 workout bonus: $500,000.

10. 2027 base salary: $41.9 million, $20 million of which is guaranteed for injury at signing and becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2026 league year. ($31.5 million will convert to an option bonus in 2027.)

11. 2027 per-game roster bonus: $600,000 total.

12. 2028 workout bonus: $500,000.

13. 2028 base salary: $43.9 million.

14. 2028 per-game roster bonus: $600,000 total.

The deal also includes $250,000 in Pro Bowl escalators for 2025 through 2028, based on making the Pro Bowl in 2024 through 2027. There’s also a $250,000 Pro Bowl incentive for 2028, pushing the upside to $1.25 million.

The four-year, $220 million extension ($55 million per year in new money) combines with the existing $10.5 base salary for 2024, creating a five-year, $230.5 million deal ($46.1 million per year).

The deal has $100.8 million fully guaranteed at signing, with a practical guarantee of $140.3 million. After only two seasons, the full guarantee moves to $160.3 million.

The contract binds the Packers to Love for three years. If they’d release him after the 2026 season, they’d be saddled with $20 million in guaranteed salary for 2027, subject to offset.