Inside the latest Jalen Ramsey deal

After the Broncos rewarded cornerback Patrick Surtain II with a contract that has a new-money average of $24 million, Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey one-upped Surtain, with $24.1 million per year in new money.
We’ve gotten the full details of the Ramsey extension.
Here they are, per a source with knowledge of the terms:
1. Signing bonus: $24.89 million, paid in March 2024.
2. 2024 base salary: $1.21 million, fully guaranteed.
3. 2025 option bonus: $18.98 million, fully guaranteed.
4. 2025 offseason roster bonus: $4 million, gully guaranteed.
5. 2025 offseason workout bonus: $100,000.
6. 2025 base salary: $1.255 million, fully guaranteed.
7. 2025 per-game roster bonus: $765,000 total.
8. 2026 option bonus: $8.135 million.
9. 2026 offseason roster bonus $2 million.
10. 2026 offseason workout bonus: $100,000.
11. 2026 base salary: $10 million.
12. 2026 per-game roster bonus: $765,000 total.
13. 2027 option bonus: $8.135 million.
14. 2027 offseason roster bonus $2 million.
15. 2027 offseason workout bonus: $100,000.
16. 2027 base salary: $10 million.
17. 2027 per-game roster bonus: $765,000 total.
18. 2028 option bonus: $8.135 million.
19. 2028 offseason roster bonus $2 million.
20. 2028 offseason workout bonus: $100,000.
21. 2028 base salary: $21.135 million.
22. 2028 per-game roster bonus: $765,000 total.
Of the 2026 compensation package, $5 million becomes fully guaranteed that year.
The contract has three new years and two prior years (at $45.6 million), for a five-year total of $117.9 million.
The full guarantee at signing is $50.335 million, but this includes the signing bonus Ramsey received when the bulk of his 2024 base salary was converted to a signing bonus.
The only new guarantee is $24.35 million, and then Dolphins could move on after two years and $51.2 million.