Inside the latest Jalen Ramsey deal

After the Broncos rewarded cornerback Patrick Surtain II with a contract that has a new-money average of $24 million, Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey one-upped Surtain, with $24.1 million per year in new money.

We’ve gotten the full details of the Ramsey extension.

Here they are, per a source with knowledge of the terms:

1. Signing bonus: $24.89 million, paid in March 2024.

2. 2024 base salary: $1.21 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2025 option bonus: $18.98 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2025 offseason roster bonus: $4 million, gully guaranteed.

5. 2025 offseason workout bonus: $100,000.

6. 2025 base salary: $1.255 million, fully guaranteed.

7. 2025 per-game roster bonus: $765,000 total.

8. 2026 option bonus: $8.135 million.

9. 2026 offseason roster bonus $2 million.

10. 2026 offseason workout bonus: $100,000.

11. 2026 base salary: $10 million.

12. 2026 per-game roster bonus: $765,000 total.

13. 2027 option bonus: $8.135 million.

14. 2027 offseason roster bonus $2 million.

15. 2027 offseason workout bonus: $100,000.

16. 2027 base salary: $10 million.

17. 2027 per-game roster bonus: $765,000 total.

18. 2028 option bonus: $8.135 million.

19. 2028 offseason roster bonus $2 million.

20. 2028 offseason workout bonus: $100,000.

21. 2028 base salary: $21.135 million.

22. 2028 per-game roster bonus: $765,000 total.

Of the 2026 compensation package, $5 million becomes fully guaranteed that year.

The contract has three new years and two prior years (at $45.6 million), for a five-year total of $117.9 million.

The full guarantee at signing is $50.335 million, but this includes the signing bonus Ramsey received when the bulk of his 2024 base salary was converted to a signing bonus.

The only new guarantee is $24.35 million, and then Dolphins could move on after two years and $51.2 million.