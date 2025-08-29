Inside the Micah Parsons deal

Micah Parsons finally got paid. Not by Jerry Jones, but by the stockholders of the Green Bay Packers, Inc.

Here’s a look at the full details of the deal, per a source with knowledge of the terms:

1. Signing bonus: $44 million, with $20 million paid within 10 days and $24 million paid by December 26.

2. 2025 base salary: $1.17 million.

3. 2026 option bonus: $38 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2026 offseason workout bonus: $250,000.

5. 2026 base salary: $2.387 million, fully guaranteed.

6. 2026 per-game active roster bonus: $200,000.

7. 2027 option bonus: $34.433 million, fully guaranteed.

8. 2027 offseason workout bonus: $250,000.

9. 2027 base salary: $3.017 million, guaranteed for injury at signing, and fully guaranteed by early 2026.

10. 2027 per-game active roster bonus: $200,000.

11. 2028 option bonus: $27.5 million.

12. 2028 offseason workout bonus: $250,000.

13. 2028 base salary: $13.05 million, $12.9 million of which is guaranteed for injury and beyond fully guaranteed in 2027.

14. 2028 per-game active roster bonus: $200,000.

15. 2029 90-man roster bonus: $1 million.

16. 2029 offseason workout bonus: $250,000.

17. 2029 base salary: $43.55 million.

18. 2029 per-game active roster bonus: $200,000.

The contract includes a $250,000 Pro Bowl escalator in 2027 through 2029, and a $250,000 All-Pro incentive in 2027 through 2029. Each is based on earning the distinction in the prior year.

He also has a $250,000 incentive for making the Pro Bowl in 2029, and a $250,000 incentive for making the All-Pro team.

So what is the deal worth? It depends on whether he was viewed as a linebacker or as a defensive end. As a defensive end, the new-money APY is $47.17 million. As a linebacker, the new-money APY is $46.5 million.

The five-year deal has a total base payout of $210.034 million, with up to $2 million in incentives/escalators.

The full guarantee at signing is $120 million, which covers all of the first three years, except $3.107 million. That’s significant; the Packers rarely fully guarantee payments beyond the first year.

They’ve made an exception only three times: for Parsons, Jordan Love, and Aaron Rodgers.

The magnitude of the contract, combined with the compensation given to the Cowboys (two first-round picks and Kenny Clark) shows how badly the Packers wanted him.

Basically, they wanted him a lot more badly than the Cowboys did.