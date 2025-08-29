 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_uncvtcu_250829.jpg
Belichick to make UNC coaching debut
nbc_pft_blockbustertrades_250829.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL blockbuster trades
nbc_pft_micahweek4_250829.jpg
Parsons will be ‘problematic’ vs. Cowboys Week 4

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_uncvtcu_250829.jpg
Belichick to make UNC coaching debut
nbc_pft_blockbustertrades_250829.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL blockbuster trades
nbc_pft_micahweek4_250829.jpg
Parsons will be ‘problematic’ vs. Cowboys Week 4

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Inside the Micah Parsons deal

  
Published August 29, 2025 04:36 PM

Micah Parsons finally got paid. Not by Jerry Jones, but by the stockholders of the Green Bay Packers, Inc.

Here’s a look at the full details of the deal, per a source with knowledge of the terms:

1. Signing bonus: $44 million, with $20 million paid within 10 days and $24 million paid by December 26.

2. 2025 base salary: $1.17 million.

3. 2026 option bonus: $38 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2026 offseason workout bonus: $250,000.

5. 2026 base salary: $2.387 million, fully guaranteed.

6. 2026 per-game active roster bonus: $200,000.

7. 2027 option bonus: $34.433 million, fully guaranteed.

8. 2027 offseason workout bonus: $250,000.

9. 2027 base salary: $3.017 million, guaranteed for injury at signing, and fully guaranteed by early 2026.

10. 2027 per-game active roster bonus: $200,000.

11. 2028 option bonus: $27.5 million.

12. 2028 offseason workout bonus: $250,000.

13. 2028 base salary: $13.05 million, $12.9 million of which is guaranteed for injury and beyond fully guaranteed in 2027.

14. 2028 per-game active roster bonus: $200,000.

15. 2029 90-man roster bonus: $1 million.

16. 2029 offseason workout bonus: $250,000.

17. 2029 base salary: $43.55 million.

18. 2029 per-game active roster bonus: $200,000.

The contract includes a $250,000 Pro Bowl escalator in 2027 through 2029, and a $250,000 All-Pro incentive in 2027 through 2029. Each is based on earning the distinction in the prior year.

He also has a $250,000 incentive for making the Pro Bowl in 2029, and a $250,000 incentive for making the All-Pro team.

So what is the deal worth? It depends on whether he was viewed as a linebacker or as a defensive end. As a defensive end, the new-money APY is $47.17 million. As a linebacker, the new-money APY is $46.5 million.

The five-year deal has a total base payout of $210.034 million, with up to $2 million in incentives/escalators.

The full guarantee at signing is $120 million, which covers all of the first three years, except $3.107 million. That’s significant; the Packers rarely fully guarantee payments beyond the first year.

They’ve made an exception only three times: for Parsons, Jordan Love, and Aaron Rodgers.

The magnitude of the contract, combined with the compensation given to the Cowboys (two first-round picks and Kenny Clark) shows how badly the Packers wanted him.

Basically, they wanted him a lot more badly than the Cowboys did.