Inside the new Derrick Henry contract

In his first year with the Baltimore Ravens, running back Derrick Henry did more than enough to earn a better deal than the $8 million he was due to make in 2025.

On Monday morning, he officially got his reward.

Per a source with knowledge of the terms, here’s the full breakdown of Henry’s new three-year deal, which was signed earlier today:

1. Signing bonus: $11.745 million.

2. 90-man roster bonus: $1 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2025 base salary: $1.255 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2026 option bonus: $9.7 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2026 base salary: $1.3 million, fully guaranteed.

6. 2027 90-man roster bonus: $1 million.

7. 2027 base salary: $11 million.

It’s a two-year, $30 million extension and a three-year, $37 million deal. Of the amount, $25 million is fully guaranteed at signing.

The decision point will come in early 2027, when the Ravens will owe $1 million in a non-guaranteed roster bonus, followed by an $11 million salary. On January 4, 2027, Henry turns 34.

He’s still going very strong beyond his 30th birthday. And he’s showing no sign of slowing down. It made the Ravens willing to replace the $8 million he was due to make in 2025 with a two-year, $25 million commitment that has every penny fully guaranteed at signing.