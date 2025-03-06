Inside the new Maxx Crosby deal

If the Raiders had a few more Maxx Crosbys, they’d be in serious contention every year. Which means they’re not about to lose the only Maxx Crosby they have.

When Crosby visited with us four weeks ago at the Super Bowl, he seemed to be at least entertaining the question of whether the Raiders will be truly competitive in his football lifetime. He has apparently concluded that it’s coming.

Or maybe the money changed his mind.

Regardless, here are the details of the new extension signed Wednesday by Crosby, who is and will be the face of the franchise at least until the Raiders find their next franchise quarterback.

1. 2025 base salary: $32.5 million, fully guaranteed.

2. 2025 per-game roster bonus: Up to $782,000.

3. 2026 base salary: $30 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2026 per-game roster bonus: Up to $782,000.

5. 2027 base salary: $29 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed on third day of 2026 league year.

6. 2027 per-game roster bonus: Up to $782,000.

7. 2028 base salary: $26.5 million.

8. 2028 per-game roster bonus: Up to $782,000.

9. 2029 base salary: $27.43 million.

10. 2029 per-game roster bonus: Up to $782,000.

The new five-year deal replaces the two years remaining on his prior contract, which would have paid out $42.84 million, non-guaranteed. He’ll now make $64.064 million, fully guaranteed, through 2026. It’s a $21.224 million raise.

The three-year extension has a base value of $106.5 million. The full guarantee at signing is $62.5 million. The practice guarantee is $91.5 million, since they’d have to cut him after one year (still owing $30 million) to avoid having his 2027 base salary becoming fully guaranteed.

The full value of the five-year package at signing is $29.868 million per year. The new-money average is a non-quarterback record of $35.5 million.