Inside the new Myles Garrett contract

The Browns managed to talk defensive end Myles Garrett into rescinding his trade request. And then they gave him a new contract.

It took a few days, but we’ve gotten the full document. Here’s the complete breakdown of its key terms:

1. Signing bonus: $21.541 million, with $11.541 million payable 30 days from signing, $5 million due on or before July 31, 2025, and $5 million due on or before January 31, 2026.

2. 2025 workout bonus: $1 million, fully guaranteed (but must be earned).

3. 2025 base salary: $1.255 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2025 per-game active roster bonus: up to $1 million, fully guaranteed (but must be earned).

5. 2026 workout bonus: $1 million, fully guaranteed (but must be earned).

6. 2026 option bonus: $29.2 million, fully guaranteed.

7. 2026 base salary: $1.3 million, fully guaranteed.

8. 2026 per-game active roster bonus: up to $1 million, fully guaranteed (but must be earned).

9. 2027 workout bonus: $1 million, fully guaranteed (but must be earned).

10. 2027 option bonus: $39.358 million, fully guaranteed no later than the third day of the 2026 league year.

11. 2027 base salary: $1.345 million, fully guaranteed no later than the third day of the 2026 league year.

12. 2027 per-game active roster bonus: up to $1 million, fully guaranteed (but must be earned).

13. 2028 workout bonus: $1 million.

14. 2028 option bonus: $21.406 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2027 league year.

15. 2028 base salary: $1.39 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2027 league year.

16. 2028 per-game active roster bonus: up to $1 million.

17. 2029 workout bonus: $1 million.

18. 2029 base salary: $38 million, $800,000 of which is guaranteed for injury at signing and becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2028 league year.

19. 2029 per-game active roster bonus: up to $1 million.

20. 2030 workout bonus: $1 million.

21. 2030 base salary: $38 million.

22. 2030 per-game active roster bonus: up to $1 million.

Garrett was due to make $44.795 million over the final two years of his prior contract. The new, six-year deal pays out $204.795 million. That works out to $160 million in new money over the four new years, for an average of $40 million per year.

The total value from signing for the six-year deal is $34.1325 million per year.

The first two years are fully guaranteed at signing. The third year (2027) becomes fully guaranteed by March 2026. The fourth year option bonus and salary (2028) become fully guaranteed by March 2027. And $800,000 of the fifth-year salary (2029) becomes fully guaranteed in March 2028.

The rolling guarantees mean that, by March 2026, $100 million will be fully guaranteed. By March 2027, $122.795 million will be fully guaranteed.