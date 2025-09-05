Inside the Nik Bonitto deal

The Broncos spent the 2025 offseason signing plenty of key players to new deals. The most recent was edge rusher Nik Bonitto.

Here’s the full breakdown of the Bonitto deal, per a source with knowledge of the terms:

1. Signing bonus: $22 million (with $17.6 million paid out in 30 days and the balance by March 31, 2026).

2. 2025 base salary: $1.1 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2026 option bonus: $14.031 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2026 base salary: $1.215 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2027 base salary: $24.49 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and becomes fully guaranteed in March 2026.

6. 2027 per-game active roster bonus: $510,000 total.

7. 2028 base salary: $20.99 million, $7.164 million of which is guaranteed for injury and becomes fully guaranteed in March 2027.

8. 2028 per-game active roster bonus: $510,000 total.

9. 2029 base salary: $25.99 million.

10. 2029 per-game active roster bonus: $510,000 total.

The deal also includes escalators for 2026 through 2029. If he’s the NFL’s defensive player of the year in any year from 2025 through 2028, his salary for the next year increases by $375,000. For 2027, his salary can increase by another $2 million. For 2028, his salary can increase by another $6.4 million. For 2028, his salary can increase by another $4.1 million.

The triggers for the 2027 to 2029 escalators are somewhat complicated. The formula is based on sacks, All-Pro recognition, playoffs, and leading the league in sacks.

The base new-money APY on the four-year extension is $26.5 million. The total value of the five-year deal from signing (taking into account the $4.5346 million he was due to make in 2025) is $22.269 million per year.

He has $38.346 million in full guarantees at signing. The full guarantees increase to $62.836 million by 2026. The full guarantees max out at $70 million in full guarantees by 2027.