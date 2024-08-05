Inside the revised Tyreek Hill deal

Over the weekend, the Dolphins and receiver Tyreek Hill worked out a revision to his existing contract.

Setting aside any of the spin (and there’s plenty of it out there), here are the full and complete details of the new three-year deal, which replaces the prior three years remaining on his deal.

1. Signing bonus: $7 million.

2. 2024 90-man roster bonus: $17.04 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2024 base salary: $1.21 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2024 per-game roster bonus: $1 million total, fully guaranteed but must be earned.

5. 2025 option bonus $15.85 million, fully guaranteed.

6. 2025 workout bonus: $100,000, fully guaranteed but must be earned.

7. 2025 base salary: $10 million, fully guaranteed.

8. 2025 per-game roster bonus: $1.8 million total, fully guaranteed but must be earned.

9. 2026 offseason roster bonus: $5 million, due on the third day of the 2026 league year.

10. 2026 workout bonus: $100,000.

11. 2026 base salary: $29.9 million.

12. 2026 per-game roster bonus: $1 million total.

Hill’s compensation for 2026 is not guaranteed at signing. As of 2026, $11 million of the $36 million becomes fully guaranteed.

The deal also includes a maximum annual incentive of $500,000 for more than 50 percent playing time in a playoff game and a playoff game win.

The deal increases his pay for the next two years by $11.4 million. It reduces his prior $45 million compensation package for 2026 to $36 million.

It’s basically a two-year, $54 million deal. Of that amount, $2.8 million of it is tied to playing in 34 regular season games. For 2024, he loses $58,823 for each game missed. In 2025, he loses $105,882 for each game missed.

He was due to make $42.6 million over the next two years. He now gets $54 million, with no additional commitment to the team. It’s an $11.4 million raise.

Still, the Dolphins will have to decide whether to pay him $36 million in 2026. They can walk away if they want. Just as it was in the prior deal.

Or they could, after this season, move some money around again — and maybe add a year or two to the deal. For now, the bottom line is that he gets an $11 million raise over the next two years, and his compensation is fully guaranteed (subject to $2.9 million that must be earned, in per-game roster bonuses and workout bonus).