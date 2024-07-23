Inside the Tyson Campbell deal

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence isn’t the only Jaguars player to cash in. The Jags have given cornerback Tyson Campbell a four-year extension.
It’s reportedly a four-year, $76.5 million deal.
As we know, that’s just the beginning. Here are the full details, per a source with knowledge of the deal.
1. Signing bonus: $16 million.
2. 2024 base salary: $1.5 million, fully guaranteed.
3. 2024 per-game roster bonus: $500,000 total.
4. 2025 option bonus: $12.4 million, fully guaranteed.
5. 2025 offseason workout bonus: $500,000.
6. 2025 base salary: $1.5 million, fully guaranteed.
7. 2025 per-game roster bonus: $500,000 total.
8. 2026 option bonus: $11.5 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed in 2025.
9. 2026 offseason workout bonus: $500,000.
10. 2026 base salary: $16.16 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed in 2025.
11. 2026 per-game roster bonus: $500,000 total.
12. 2027 offseason workout bonus: $500,000.
13. 2027 base salary: $15 million, $8.884 million of which is guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed in 2026.
14. 2027 per-game roster bonus: $500,000 total.
15. 2028 offseason 90-man roster bonus: $1 million.
16. 2028 offseason workout bonus: $500,000.
17. 2028 base salary: $14.5 million.
18. 2028 per-game roster bonus: $500,000 total.
The contract also has a Pro Bowl incentive of $175,000 from 2025 through 2028.
The new-money annual average is $19.125 million. The total value from signing is $15.9 million.
The deal has $31.4 million fully guaranteed at signing. By 2025, $44.516 million is fully guaranteed. By 2026, the number moves to $53.4 million. That’s the practical guarantee — unless they cut him after two years and pay him $44.516 million.
The contract basically covers, and exceeds, a pair of franchise tags, even though Campbell has one year left on his rookie deal.