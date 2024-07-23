Inside the Tyson Campbell deal

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence isn’t the only Jaguars player to cash in. The Jags have given cornerback Tyson Campbell a four-year extension.

It’s reportedly a four-year, $76.5 million deal.

As we know, that’s just the beginning. Here are the full details, per a source with knowledge of the deal.

1. Signing bonus: $16 million.

2. 2024 base salary: $1.5 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2024 per-game roster bonus: $500,000 total.

4. 2025 option bonus: $12.4 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2025 offseason workout bonus: $500,000.

6. 2025 base salary: $1.5 million, fully guaranteed.

7. 2025 per-game roster bonus: $500,000 total.

8. 2026 option bonus: $11.5 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed in 2025.

9. 2026 offseason workout bonus: $500,000.

10. 2026 base salary: $16.16 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed in 2025.

11. 2026 per-game roster bonus: $500,000 total.

12. 2027 offseason workout bonus: $500,000.

13. 2027 base salary: $15 million, $8.884 million of which is guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed in 2026.

14. 2027 per-game roster bonus: $500,000 total.

15. 2028 offseason 90-man roster bonus: $1 million.

16. 2028 offseason workout bonus: $500,000.

17. 2028 base salary: $14.5 million.

18. 2028 per-game roster bonus: $500,000 total.

The contract also has a Pro Bowl incentive of $175,000 from 2025 through 2028.

The new-money annual average is $19.125 million. The total value from signing is $15.9 million.

The deal has $31.4 million fully guaranteed at signing. By 2025, $44.516 million is fully guaranteed. By 2026, the number moves to $53.4 million. That’s the practical guarantee — unless they cut him after two years and pay him $44.516 million.

The contract basically covers, and exceeds, a pair of franchise tags, even though Campbell has one year left on his rookie deal.