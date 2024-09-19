Insurance for Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion might not be available to the Dolphins

Yes, the Dolphins have the ability to purchase up to $49.3 million in insurance under quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s contract. As noted, however, in a new article from Kalyn Kahler of ESPN.com that pulls back the curtain on the obscure practice of purchasing insurance for cap purposes, it’s possible that coverage will not be available to the Dolphins for the specific injury Tagovailoa has sustained.

It makes sense. Everyone knew about Tua’s concussion history. While the Dolphins were content to guarantee more than $162 million to Tua with no exceptions for his history of brain injuries, insurance companies aren’t that reckless with their resources.

For insurance companies, the only commodity is money. They take it in, they resist paying it out. Policies include exclusions and exceptions that prevent payment.

Kahler’s article doesn’t answer the question. If the insurance company didn’t exclude concussions, whoever wrote the policy will be fired. Unless the premiums were adjusted to astronomical levels to account for the enhanced risk of Tua having further brain injuries, there likely will be no coverage in the policy.

None of this matters if Tua is cleared to play. If he’s not cleared, however, the Dolphins will owe every penny of the guaranteed money — possibly if not probably with no insurance money to refund the cash or to secure salary-cap credits.