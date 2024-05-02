 Skip navigation
Iowa Rampage quit the revived AFL

  
Published May 2, 2024 07:21 PM

The reboot of the Arena Football League could be kicking the bucket.

The Iowa Rampage have discontinued operations. In a Thursday press release, team owners blasted the AFL and Commissioner Lee Hutton for broken promises.

Issues cited include delayed delivery of football, jerseys, and camp gear, NFL Network backing out of televising games, Hutton’s failure to conduct weekly calls to address open issues.

“Lee Hutton and his team have destroyed not only the revival of the AFL, but they have destroyed the hopes of players all over the US,” Rampage owners Trevor Burdett and Mike Taliaferro said in the press release. “As owners, we do not take this decision lightly and we wished this wouldn’t have come, but with the promised support of the league, we have no other option than to discontinue operations immediately.”

The AFL has already removed the Rampage from the online roster of teams. The league has 15 franchises. For now.