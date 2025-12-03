Is it time for a change for Steelers, Mike Tomlin?

Mike Tomlin became the coach of the Steelers in 2007. Nineteen years later, he’s still going.

If you haven’t heard, he’s never had a losing season. If you also haven’t heard, Tomlin hasn’t won a playoff game since the 2016 season. Which means, if the Steelers don’t win a postseason game this year, he will have gone nine seasons without winning one after his first ten seasons on the job.

Given the current state of the team, which has slid to 6-6 after a 4-1 start, the circumstances raise a fair question: Is it time for a change?

For both sides. Team and coach arguably could use a fresh start. Team and coach arguably could benefit from a shakeup.

Frankly, Tomlin doesn’t seem to be as troubled by the current state of the team as he should be. And maybe it’s because he knows the Steelers won’t fire him. Because the Steelers don’t fire coaches.

It’s their thing. What they’re known for. Three coaches since 1969. And they’re usually good enough deep enough into the season to maximize revenue. The fans show up for the games. They pay for parking. They buy overpriced beer and food. They purchase the merch. The business is booming, even as season after season goes bust.

There’s an inherent complacency that can creep into such situations. Win or lose, Tomlin gets $16 million per year. He’s winning, even when he isn’t. He has a Super Bowl victory, earned in his second season on the job. Why allow the struggles of any given season to create undue torment when ongoing employment at a very high salary is essentially guaranteed?

He’s pragmatic about the current state of the team, and regarding the discontent that prompted “Fire Tomlin!” chants and booing during the iconic Renegade moment on Sunday.

“In general, I agree with them, from this perspective: Football is our game, we’re in a sport entertainment business,” Tomlin said Tuesday, via the Associated Press. “And so if you root for the Steelers, entertaining them is winning. And so when you’re not winning, it’s not entertaining.”

Implicit in that explanation is Tomlin’s confidence that the fans will keep showing up, hopeful for entertainment. Entertaining or not, the money will keep flowing. And the checks, for Tomlin, will keep coming.

That’s not a criticism of Tomlin. It’s a reality of the situation the Steelers have created by not doing what other teams do.

The vast majority of NFL head coaches live with a nagging reality that their personal inevitabilities include death, taxes, and getting fired. (Not in that specific order.) Tomlin, based on his accomplishments and the team’s strong affinity for its reputation for stability, doesn’t have to worry about being asked to leave.

It all combines to create a stew of stagnation. Good enough is good enough. Short of a full-blown disaster season (or two . . . or three), Art Rooney II won’t be scribbling up a pink slip for Tomlin.

If Rooney is fine with that calculus, it’s his business. Literally. The question is whether, for the fans, the current situation is viewed as another short-term dip or the final straw for a more chronic problem.

Regardless, after nearly two decades together in an industry with up to 25-percent turnover every year, it’s possible that the team and the coach have landed in a far-too-comfortable rut. They know how to win enough games each year to stave off a full-blown fan mutiny, while making more than enough money to keep everyone in the building fat and happy.

That’s possibly the core problem. The powers-that-be may have gotten a little too fat and a little too happy. Meanwhile, the fans are starving for something more than another one-and-done postseason run — if they even get that this season.

Frankly, the longer the fans keep showing up, the longer the trend of the past nine seasons may continue.