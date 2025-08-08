Is Micah Parsons serious about wanting a trade?

Six days ago, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons posted a public trade request. The next day, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called BS on it being a real request.

As we close in on the one-week anniversary of the making of the request, is it real?

Although Jones shrugged at the trade request, Bobby Belt of 105.3 The Fan recently said that “a lot of people around the Cowboys” believe it’s not a bluff.

“I don’t think it’s lost, but it’s in need of repair,” Belt said regarding Parsons’s relationship with the team. “The way things are currently, they want out. The Cowboys have to be the ones to extend the olive branch and say, ‘Hey, we’ll fix this.’”

Belt said he spoke to agent David Mulugheta, who first raised with the team a desire to do a new deal for Parsons after the 2023 season. The Cowboys wanted to wait. Eighteen months later, they’re still waiting.

In the interim, of course, Jones came to the conclusion that a handshake deal was done. Parsons disagrees.

Regardless, the two sides need to talk or nothing will get done.

Which brings us back to the question of whether the Cowboys hope to kick the can until 2026, and to pay Parsons only $24 million in 2025. If that’s what Jones wants to do, it makes sense to not be talking.