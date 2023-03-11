 Skip navigation
Is the framework in place for an Aaron Rodgers trade, or not?

  
Published March 11, 2023 11:17 AM
nbc_pft_aaronrodgersjets_230310
March 10, 2023 08:48 AM
Sauce Gardner hints at “package deals” if the Jets land Aaron Rodgers, which leads Mike Florio and Peter King to assess how interested the QB is and why there’s essentially no turning back for New York.

The details are in place for an Aaron Rodgers trade. Unless they aren’t.

There are conflicting reports on whether the Packers and Jets have agreed to a framework for a deal. There is no conflict on the question of where things stand.

Both sides are waiting to hear what Rodgers wants to do.

It’s strange to think the Packers and Jets haven’t reached a loose, general understanding as to what it will take. It’s quite possible that they have, but that they’re being discreet for fear of making Rodgers think the cart has gotten in front of the horse.

Think of it this way. The Packers surely wouldn’t have given the Jets permission to talk to Rodgers without being satisfied that the Packers would get what they want, if Rodgers wants to become a Jet. If the Packers didn’t do that, it would count as malpractice to open the door for Rodgers to decide he wants to change teams without knowing that the new team would offer anything more than chicken salad on rye, untoasted, with a side of potato salad and a cup of tea .

For those who like a little chaos, it would be quite entertaining if Rodgers says he’s ready to go and the two teams reach an impasse. Whatever the status of their conversations, anything other than a quick and mutually agreeable resolution if/when Rodgers decides to go to New York will be the kind of disaster that will make a compelling story even more riveting.