Isaac Guerendo, Kevin Givens to miss time for 49ers due to injuries

The 49ers are going to be down a couple of players for the near future.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters at a Monday press conference that running back Isaac Guerendo is going to miss a couple of weeks due to a shoulder injury. Defensive lineman Kevin Givens has a pectoral injury and the team does not expect to have him back until the regular season is underway.

Guerendo ran 84 times for 420 yards and four touchdowns during his rookie season. The 49ers have fifth-round pick Jordan James, Patrick Taylor, and Ameer Abdullah on the depth chart behind Christian McCaffrey.

Givens has spent the last six seasons with the Niners. He had 11 tackles and 3.5 sacks last season.