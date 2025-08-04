 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nfl_1920.jpg
White to be interim executive director of NFLPA
nbc_pft_stafford_250804.jpg
Stafford is ‘making good progress’ with back issue
nbc_pft_levy_250804.jpg
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nfl_1920.jpg
White to be interim executive director of NFLPA
nbc_pft_stafford_250804.jpg
Stafford is ‘making good progress’ with back issue
nbc_pft_levy_250804.jpg
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Isaac Guerendo, Kevin Givens to miss time for 49ers due to injuries

  
Published August 4, 2025 03:27 PM

The 49ers are going to be down a couple of players for the near future.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters at a Monday press conference that running back Isaac Guerendo is going to miss a couple of weeks due to a shoulder injury. Defensive lineman Kevin Givens has a pectoral injury and the team does not expect to have him back until the regular season is underway.

Guerendo ran 84 times for 420 yards and four touchdowns during his rookie season. The 49ers have fifth-round pick Jordan James, Patrick Taylor, and Ameer Abdullah on the depth chart behind Christian McCaffrey.

Givens has spent the last six seasons with the Niners. He had 11 tackles and 3.5 sacks last season.