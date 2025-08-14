Isaiah Bond, who went undrafted after sexual assault accusation, will not face charges

Former Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond, who went undrafted after he was arrested in a sexual assault investigation and has not signed with any NFL team as an undrafted rookie, is no longer in any legal jeopardy and says he plans to sign with the Browns.

The sexual assault case has been no-billed and he faces no further criminal charges, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Bond released a statement saying he intends to sign with the Browns, although the signing is not official yet.

Bond was arrested in the sexual assault case just two weeks before the draft. Prior to the accusation coming to light, he was widely regarded as a Day 2 pick. After the arrest, NFL teams decided to pass on him.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Bond, who ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine, is a free agent who can sign with any team. With training camps wrapping up around the NFL, he’s a long shot to make a 53-player roster for the start of the regular season, but he can probably get a spot on a practice squad.