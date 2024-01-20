Isaiah Likely 15-yard touchdown catch gives Ravens 24-10 lead over Texans

The Ravens are starting to pull away from the Texans.

Baltimore used a 12-play, 93-yard drive that took 7:03 off the clock to take a 24-10 lead over Houston.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson hit tight end Isaiah Likely with a 15-yard pass to cap the drive and give Baltimore a 14-point advantage.

The Ravens faced a fourth-and-1 at Houston’s 49-yard line, which the club converted with a Jackson run on the right side for 14 yards. Jackson then converted third-and-2 with a 3-yard pass to Justice Hill to move the team down to the Texans’ 24.

On second-and-1, Jackson rolled to his right and found Likely in the end zone with a high pass to give Baltimore two straight touchdown drives in the second half.

If Houston is going to execute a comeback, the team will have to get things going offensively on its upcoming drive.