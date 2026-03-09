 Skip navigation
Isaiah Likely agrees to three-year deal with Giants

  
Published March 9, 2026 12:59 PM

John Harbaugh is bringing in a former Raven.

According to multiple reports, tight end Isaiah Likely has agreed to sign with the Giants.

NFL Media notes the deal is for three years and $40 million that can be pushed to $47.5 million with incentives.

Likely, 25, spent his first four seasons under Harbaugh with Baltimore after the club made him a fourth-round pick in 2022. He tallied 135 receptions for 1,568 yards with 15 touchdowns for the Ravens over his first four seasons.

In 2025, Likely caught 27 passes for 307 yards with one TD.