nbc_pft_ravenspressure_250903.jpg
Simms: Ravens are ‘clearly’ most talented AFC team
nbc_pft_mcdermott_250903.jpg
Clock is ticking on McDermott’s shot with Allen
nbc_pft_powerrankings_250903.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Eagles atop throne in Week 1

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
nbc_pft_ravenspressure_250903.jpg
Simms: Ravens are ‘clearly’ most talented AFC team
nbc_pft_mcdermott_250903.jpg
Clock is ticking on McDermott’s shot with Allen
nbc_pft_powerrankings_250903.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Eagles atop throne in Week 1

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Isaiah Likely is not expected to play on Sunday

  
Published September 3, 2025 09:24 AM

When Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely fractured his foot during a training camp practice, there was some hope that he’d be able to recover in time to play against the Bills in Week 1.

It now looks unlikely that the Ravens will have Likely, however. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Likely is expected to miss the season opener.

Likely did not take part in Monday’s practice and Wednesday’s injury report will bring word of any change to that status. The tight end is expected to be able to return to action soon and his spot on the active roster means the team won’t have to make any move to bring him back once he’s ready to play.

Mark Andrews and Charlie Kolar will handle the tight end duties while Likely is out.