Isaiah Likely is not expected to play on Sunday

When Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely fractured his foot during a training camp practice, there was some hope that he’d be able to recover in time to play against the Bills in Week 1.

It now looks unlikely that the Ravens will have Likely, however. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Likely is expected to miss the season opener.

Likely did not take part in Monday’s practice and Wednesday’s injury report will bring word of any change to that status. The tight end is expected to be able to return to action soon and his spot on the active roster means the team won’t have to make any move to bring him back once he’s ready to play.

Mark Andrews and Charlie Kolar will handle the tight end duties while Likely is out.