nbc_pft_chiefs_250414.jpg
KC reportedly volunteers to play every Christmas
nbc_pft_draft_250414.jpg
Players whose legacy will benefit most from SB win
nbc_pft_saintsdraftneeds_250414.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: New Orleans Saints

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Isaiah Simmons to visit with Packers on Monday

  
Published April 14, 2025 10:06 AM

Former first-round pick Isaiah Simmons may be getting closer to finding a new team.

Simmons is taking a free-agent visit with the Packers on Monday, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Simmons, 26, spent the last two seasons with the Giants. In 2024, the safety appeared in all 17 games, registering 21 total tackles with two passes defensed and a forced fumble. He was on the field for 17 percent of the team’s defensive snaps and 33 percent of special teams snaps.

The Cardinals selected Simmons at No. 8 overall in 2020. He was then traded to the Giants for a seventh-round pick in Aug. 2023 and re-signed with New York on a one-year deal last April.

In 84 career games with 42 starts, Simmons has tallied 21 passes defensed, five interceptions, nine forced fumbles, and 8.5 sacks.