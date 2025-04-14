Isaiah Simmons to visit with Packers on Monday

Former first-round pick Isaiah Simmons may be getting closer to finding a new team.

Simmons is taking a free-agent visit with the Packers on Monday, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Simmons, 26, spent the last two seasons with the Giants. In 2024, the safety appeared in all 17 games, registering 21 total tackles with two passes defensed and a forced fumble. He was on the field for 17 percent of the team’s defensive snaps and 33 percent of special teams snaps.

The Cardinals selected Simmons at No. 8 overall in 2020. He was then traded to the Giants for a seventh-round pick in Aug. 2023 and re-signed with New York on a one-year deal last April.

In 84 career games with 42 starts, Simmons has tallied 21 passes defensed, five interceptions, nine forced fumbles, and 8.5 sacks.