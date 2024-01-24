Isiah Pacheco doesn’t practice, Willie Gay, L’Jarius Sneed limited

The Chiefs listed 16 players on their injury report, including six who didn’t practice.

Safety Mike Edwards (concussion), receiver Skyy Moore (knee), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (triceps), running back Isiah Pacheco (ankle/toe), guard Trey Smith (illness) and guard Joe Thuney (pectoral) sat out Wednesday’s on-field work.

Quarterback Blaine Gabbert (oblique), linebacker Willie Gay (neck) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (calf) were limited.

Cornerback Trent McDuffie (ankle), offensive tackle Wanya Morris (concussion), defensive end Charles Omenihu (wrist), receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring), receiver Kadarius Toney (hip), receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (oblique), offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho (quad) and cornerback Joshua Williams (knee) were full participants.

Moore and Wanogho are designated to return from injured reserve.