Isiah Pacheco had hand, labrum surgeries this offseason

  
Published May 8, 2023 10:34 AM

First-round edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah isn’t the only Chiefs player recovering from offseason surgery.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed that running back Isiah Pacheco is also on the mend after a pair of surgeries. Pacheco had an injury to his hand and a torn labrum repaired in those operations.

“He’s making progress. We’ll just see how he does with it ,” Reid said, via Charles Goldman of USAToday.com.

Pacheco led the Chiefs with 170 carries, 830 rushing yards, and five rushing touchdowns last season. He also ran 37 times for 197 yards and a touchdown in the postseason.

The Chiefs also have Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire back in the backfield from last season.