 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49ersvikings_240916.jpg
Darnold, Vikings jump on opportunities vs. 49ers
nbc_pft_saintscowboy_240916.jpg
Saints are shocking success story of early weeks
nbc_pft_texans_240916.jpg
Texans’ potential is ‘limitless’ with personnel

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49ersvikings_240916.jpg
Darnold, Vikings jump on opportunities vs. 49ers
nbc_pft_saintscowboy_240916.jpg
Saints are shocking success story of early weeks
nbc_pft_texans_240916.jpg
Texans’ potential is ‘limitless’ with personnel

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Isiah Pacheco will miss weeks with fractured fibula

  
Published September 16, 2024 09:41 AM

We noted on Sunday night that there was concern of a fibula injury to Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco, and now that has been confirmed.

Pacheco will miss weeks with a fractured fibula, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

How many weeks he’ll miss remains to be seen, but it’s an injury that typically requires players to miss significant time. Putting Pacheco on injured reserve seems likely.

Pacheco was the Chiefs’ leading rusher on Sunday against the Bengals with 19 carries for 90 yards, and he added five catches for 21 yards. He was injured late in the fourth quarter, and now the Chiefs will have to get ready to play without him.