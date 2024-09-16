Isiah Pacheco will miss weeks with fractured fibula

We noted on Sunday night that there was concern of a fibula injury to Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco, and now that has been confirmed.

Pacheco will miss weeks with a fractured fibula, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

How many weeks he’ll miss remains to be seen, but it’s an injury that typically requires players to miss significant time. Putting Pacheco on injured reserve seems likely.

Pacheco was the Chiefs’ leading rusher on Sunday against the Bengals with 19 carries for 90 yards, and he added five catches for 21 yards. He was injured late in the fourth quarter, and now the Chiefs will have to get ready to play without him.