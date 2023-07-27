 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_dps_shoheioffmarket_230727.jpg
The Angels said they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani, and he celebrated with a 1-hitter and a HR
Logan Cooley
Coyotes sign prized prospect Cooley; 3rd pick in 2022 draft played 1 college season at Minnesota
nbc_ffhh_rushingtotals_230726.jpg
Betting the NFL: The Futures Markets for Running Backs

Top Clips

nbcs_edge_galaxybrains_fullshow_230727.jpg
Galaxy Brains: ‘No restrictions’ for Purdy at camp
nbc_golf_gc_pgatourmemo_230727.jpg
Monahan rejects golf ball rollback in latest memo
nbc_dps_dponaaronrodgers_230727.jpg
Did Rodgers rework Jets deal to help his legacy?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_dps_shoheioffmarket_230727.jpg
The Angels said they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani, and he celebrated with a 1-hitter and a HR
Logan Cooley
Coyotes sign prized prospect Cooley; 3rd pick in 2022 draft played 1 college season at Minnesota
nbc_ffhh_rushingtotals_230726.jpg
Betting the NFL: The Futures Markets for Running Backs

Top Clips

nbcs_edge_galaxybrains_fullshow_230727.jpg
Galaxy Brains: ‘No restrictions’ for Purdy at camp
nbc_golf_gc_pgatourmemo_230727.jpg
Monahan rejects golf ball rollback in latest memo
nbc_dps_dponaaronrodgers_230727.jpg
Did Rodgers rework Jets deal to help his legacy?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Israel Mukuamu will miss multiple weeks with hamstring strain

  
Published July 27, 2023 04:53 PM

Donovan Wilson wasn’t the only Cowboys’ safety who went down with an injury in the first training camp practice Thursday.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy announced both Wilson and Israel Mukuamu have “multiple-week” injuries that will sideline them for most if not all of training camp.

Wilson strained a calf muscle, and Mukuamu strained a hamstring.

Both have a chance to return in time for the season opener against the Giants.

Mukuamu, a sixth-round pick in 2021, had the best game of his career in the postseason against the Bucs last January. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn used Mukuamu in a specific nickel package, lining him up in a linebacker spot. Mukuamu had two pass breakups.

The Cowboys still have veteran starters Malik Hooker and Jayron Kearse, but backups Markquese Bell, Tyler Coyle and Junayeh Thomas will see more snaps with Wilson and Mukuamu sidelined.