Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
It will be a major stunner if Bryce Young isn’t the first player taken

  
Published April 27, 2023 08:36 AM
April 27, 2023 08:52 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms give Bryce Young credit for remaining confident in his abilities, despite continuing to field a number of concerns about his height.

Tonight, the Panthers will have their next potential franchise quarterback. Undoubtedly, he will be Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

After the recent betting-market turmoil regarding a rumor that Kentucky quarterback Will Levis was telling friends and family that he’s been told he’ll be the first overall pick, Young actually became even more of a favorite to go No. 1 to Carolina, moving from -2000 to -2500.

So, yes, it will be Young. Unless the Panthers are deliberately trolling everyone. Their own paying customers included.

If they weren’t taking Young, someone would be credibly reporting that, at worst, the Panthers are undecided. After weeks of momentum pointing to Young, there has been no effort by the Panthers to push back. If they would pivot to anyone else now, it would become the ultimate draft-day switcheroo. And it would catch the team’s fans completely off guard, disrupting well-settled expectations that Young will be the guy.

Thus, barring something completely unexpected and highly unlikely, the pick will be Young.

It’s calculated risk by the Panthers, given that Young defies size prototypes. Plenty of evaluators would never draft him, for that reason only. They like to play the percentages when it comes to height, weight, hand size.

At a time when analytics becomes a talking point for in-game decisions, analytics traditionally have been used when it comes to scouting and grading players. The Young selection, frankly, defies personnel-based analytics.

Whether the risk becomes a reward for Carolina remains to be seen.