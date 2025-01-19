 Skip navigation
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
It’s a divisional round book giveaway weekend

  
Published January 19, 2025 09:38 AM

As I prepare to take a copy of Father of Mine to “accidentally” leave on the Eagles’ bench for A.J. Brown, you can take one home.

If you want.

It’s a winner’s choice giveaway weekend. Send an email to florio@profootballtalk.com with the subject line “1/18/25 Giveaway” and with the book you’d like to receive, both signed and personalized.

I’ll reach out to the winner for address and inscription.

The choices are Father of Mine (mob novel set in the early 1970s), Son of Mine (the sequel), and On Our Way Home (Christmas story that lands at intersection of A Christmas Carol and It’s A Wonderful Life).

You can get the ebook version of any, some, or all of the books for 99 cents, through at least the end of 2025.

The hard copies are $14.99 for Father of Mine and Son of Mine, and $9.99 for On Our Way Home.

So be like A.J. Have a book with you wherever you go. And since they’re easy to download onto your phone, for only 99 cents you will.