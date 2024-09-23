 Skip navigation
Simms likes Bills, Bengals on Monday night
Lions' creative approach pays off vs. Cardinals
Eagles were the 'better team' vs. Saints

It’s the Week 3 wrap-up from the FNIA crew

  
Published September 23, 2024 06:57 AM

Week 3 has come and gone, mostly. As the Sunday night game was ongoing, the Football Night in America crew tried to make sense of the nonsensical day that was.

The full nonsense can be seen here. (Only a clip is embedded, because I couldn’t find the whole thing.)

We spend roughly a half hour each week with a wide variety of takes and assessments and analyses regarding the games that were played.

So give it a look. After checking out PFT Live, which airs live at 7:00 a.m. ET on Peacock and SiriusXM 85. It’s the one day Simms is on the show each week.

It’s sort of like spotting Sasquatch. Only with a lot less hair and a way bigger head.