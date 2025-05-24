It’s three-day Father of Mine giveaway weekend

It’s Memorial Day weekend. Beyond it being the unofficial start of summer, these three das are the annual occasion to honor those who gave their lives in defense of our nation.

As we remember our fallen veterans, we also remember others we have lost. My own father, who had a health condition that kept him from serving in World War II, has been gone for nearly 30 years. Like many of you who have lost one or both parents, I think about him every day.

He wouldn’t be happy that I wrote a novel inspired by his chosen profession, as a bookie who had direct ties to the mob that ran the small town where I was raised. And if/when I see him again (who really knows how any of that works?), the first thing he’ll say is, “What’s wrong with you?” (At least we’ll have eternity for me to give him the full list.)

For those who have yet to try Father of Mine, it remains available in ebook form for the very low price of 99 cents. It’s an ongoing extension of my New Year’s resolution to make it as cheap as possible, in order to promote reading as a diversion that can be far more enjoyable than it was when we were required to do it in school.

Now that we’re close to hitting (I think) low tide for NFL news, it’s the perfect time to give it a shot. Again, it’s only 99 cents. While the story itself is entirely fabricated, some of the crimes committed by the characters actually occurred. Including one fairly graphic and surprising murder.

On Friday, I mailed the three free, signed copies of Son of Mine from last weekend’s giveaway. (It’s also 99 cents.) I’ll include those entries in this week’s contest. If you didn’t enter then, send an email to florio@profootballtalk.com with this subject line: “Memorial Day 2025 Book Giveaway.”

My stash of Father of Mine hard copies (the print version is $14.99) will soon be replenished. When the box of books arrives, I’ll send out three more to this weekend’s winners.

Otherwise, keep checking your phones or tablets or laptops or desktops for fresh PFT content all weekend long. I gave the staff the three-day weekend off, so you’re stuck with just me through Monday.

And you can fill the gaps between postings by working your way through the short, punchy 100-plus chapters of Father of Mine. For a measly 99 cents. That’s less than one penny per chapter.